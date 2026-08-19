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Turkey rejects Israeli claims on Syria
Middle East News
19-08-2026 | 05:51
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Turkey rejects Israeli claims on Syria
Turkey rejected on Wednesday Israeli allegations that it posed a threat by preparing to send troops to a base in Syria, which was hit in a strike that the United States blamed on Israel.
"The frivolous allegations put forward by the Israeli Prime Minister's office aim to legitimize Israel's unlawful airstrikes targeting Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Turkey's Communications Directorate said in a statement quoted by the Anadolu state news agency.
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