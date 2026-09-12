At least 76,000 flee fighting in Yemen since July: UN

At least 76,000 people have been displaced in Yemen since July, with the number quadrupling in the past week as fighting flared between government forces and Iran-backed Houthi rebels, the United Nations said Saturday.



"The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is warning of a rapidly worsening displacement crisis in Yemen unfolding by the hour," the U.N. agency said in a statement, pointing out that "at least 76,000 people have fled their homes since July... four times last week's total, as fighting intensifies."







AFP