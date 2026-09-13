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Saudi Arabia sends alert warning of potential attacks in regions near Yemen
Middle East News
13-09-2026 | 11:28
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Saudi Arabia sends alert warning of potential attacks in regions near Yemen
Saudi Arabia's civil defence agency sent alerts warning of potential attacks in two regions bordering Yemen on Sunday, with its southern neighbour gripped by renewed war.
The alerts, which were for the city of Abha and the region around Khamis Mushait, were quickly lifted. It came shortly after Houthi media reported Saudi strikes in the north of Yemen, close to the border.
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