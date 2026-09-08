Yemen's Houthis claim missile, drone attacks on Saudi Arabia

Middle East News
08-09-2026 | 04:42
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Yemen&#39;s Houthis claim missile, drone attacks on Saudi Arabia
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Yemen's Houthis claim missile, drone attacks on Saudi Arabia

Yemen's Houthis said Tuesday they had launched dozens of drones and missiles at economic and military targets in Saudi Arabia, saying it was a response to more than 120 strikes by Riyadh on Yemen in the last three days.

"Yemeni armed forces carried out a large-scale, long-range military operation... using dozens of ballistic missiles and drones," said rebel military spokesman Yahya Saree.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Missile

Drone

Attacks

Saudi Arabia

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