UKMTO: Vessel hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz, no damage reported

Middle East News
15-09-2026 | 05:20
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UKMTO: Vessel hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz, no damage reported
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UKMTO: Vessel hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz, no damage reported

A vessel was hit by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday, citing what it described as a reliable source.

No damage or environmental impact was reported, and authorities are investigating the incident, UKMTO added.

Reuters

Middle East News

Vessel

projectile

Strait

Hormuz,

damage

reported

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