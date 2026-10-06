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Trump blames France unrest on 'mass migration,' Islam
World News
06-10-2026 | 11:42
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Trump blames France unrest on 'mass migration,' Islam
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday blamed mass student protests in France on "mass migration" and Islam, pushing his global right-wing narrative ahead of tough midterm elections at home.
"What's happening in France is nothing less than out of control mass migration. This isn't about schools, this is about Islam wanting to take over a once great Country!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
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More than 250,000 protesters at school marches across France
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