Yemen's Houthi rebels said on Thursday that they targeted an airport and a facility belonging to state-owned oil giant Aramco in Saudi Arabia's southern Najran region, near the Yemeni border.



The group "successfully carried out two military operations using drones: the first targeted a sensitive Saudi site at Najran Airport, while the second targeted the Aramco facility in Najran," military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement on Telegram.



AFP