Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi airport, Aramco facility

Middle East News
20-08-2026 | 10:21
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Yemen&#39;s Houthis say targeted Saudi airport, Aramco facility
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Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi airport, Aramco facility

Yemen's Houthi rebels said on Thursday that they targeted an airport and a facility belonging to state-owned oil giant Aramco in Saudi Arabia's southern Najran region, near the Yemeni border.

The group "successfully carried out two military operations using drones: the first targeted a sensitive Saudi site at Najran Airport, while the second targeted the Aramco facility in Najran," military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement on Telegram.

AFP

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthi

Aramco

Saudi Arabia

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