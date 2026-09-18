Tanker struck by 'unknown projectile' in Hormuz: British maritime agency

A tanker was struck in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, causing a fire that was extinguished, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).



"The CSO of a vessel has reported a tanker being hit by an unknown projectile, causing a fire onboard which has since been extinguished," the maritime monitor said, adding that the crew was safe, although the environmental impact of the attack was "unconfirmed."



AFP



