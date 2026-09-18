Tanker struck by 'unknown projectile' in Hormuz: British maritime agency

Middle East News
18-09-2026 | 03:49
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Tanker struck by &#39;unknown projectile&#39; in Hormuz: British maritime agency
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Tanker struck by 'unknown projectile' in Hormuz: British maritime agency

A tanker was struck in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, causing a fire that was extinguished, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

"The CSO of a vessel has reported a tanker being hit by an unknown projectile, causing a fire onboard which has since been extinguished," the maritime monitor said, adding that the crew was safe, although the environmental impact of the attack was "unconfirmed."

AFP

Middle East News

Tanker

Strait of Hormuz

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations

UKMTO

Shipping traffic via Strait of Hormuz stays below 10-day average, data shows
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