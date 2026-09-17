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US clears way for $24.3 billion military aircraft sale to Saudi Arabia
World News
17-09-2026 | 14:36
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US clears way for $24.3 billion military aircraft sale to Saudi Arabia
The U.S. Department of State has approved the potential sale of Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft to Saudi Arabia, it said on Thursday as the kingdom has been drawn deeper into the Middle East war.
The estimated $24.3 billion sale would include 48 of the military aircraft and 49 Pratt & Whitney engines along with communications equipment, spare parts and other support items, the department said.
"The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the military balance in the region," it said in a notice posted online.
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