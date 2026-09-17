US clears way for $24.3 billion military aircraft sale to Saudi Arabia

The U.S. Department of ‌State has approved the potential sale of Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft to Saudi Arabia, ⁠it said on Thursday as the kingdom has been drawn deeper into the Middle East war.



The estimated $24.3 billion sale would include 48 of the military aircraft and 49 Pratt & Whitney ‌engines ⁠along with communications equipment, spare parts and other support items, the department said.



"The proposed ⁠sale of this equipment and support will not alter the military ⁠balance in the region," it said in a ⁠notice posted online.



Reuters