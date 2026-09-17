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China's top diplomat, Rubio discuss Middle East situation: Chinese state media
World News
17-09-2026 | 10:23
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China's top diplomat, Rubio discuss Middle East situation: Chinese state media
China's top diplomat Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the situation in the Middle East during a phone call on Thursday, Chinese state media said.
The call comes days before the two countries' leaders are expected to meet in Washington, as Beijing seeks to mediate in Tehran's war with the United States.
AFP
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China
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Marco Rubio
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