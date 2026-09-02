Iran says 11 dead in US strikes on its territory: State media

Iran said Wednesday that U.S. strikes on its territory killed 11 people, state media reported, after a fresh attack in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.



"The Deputy Governor of Khuzestan Province for Security and Law Enforcement Affairs said that last night's U.S. missile attack on three locations in the province left seven people dead and eight injured," state-run IRNA said.



It came after the Iranian Red Crescent said Tuesday that four people including a child were killed and more than 50 people wounded by a U.S. attack at a wedding in southern Sirik county.







AFP