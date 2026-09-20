Iraqi court opens trial of six French Islamic State suspects

Middle East News
20-09-2026 | 07:33
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Iraqi court opens trial of six French Islamic State suspects
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Iraqi court opens trial of six French Islamic State suspects

An Iraqi court on Sunday opened the trial of six French nationals accused of belonging to Islamic State, with a member of the Supreme Judicial Council telling the court that the suspects could face the death penalty if convicted of crimes committed against Iraq and the Iraqi people.

Two court legal sources said the defendants were among 47 French Islamic State detainees transferred from prisons in northeast Syria last year as part of a broader relocation process overseen by US forces and Iraqi authorities.

The French ⁠embassy in Baghdad did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Officials from the embassy were present at the Baghdad criminal court, according to a Reuters witness inside the court.



Reuters 
 

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Iraq

Court

Trial

French

Islamic State

Suspects

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