Netanyahu vows to hunt down 'terrorist' who killed Israeli in West Bank

Middle East News
20-09-2026 | 07:28
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Netanyahu vows to hunt down &#39;terrorist&#39; who killed Israeli in West Bank
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Netanyahu vows to hunt down 'terrorist' who killed Israeli in West Bank

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to hunt down the assailant who killed an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank.

"Our forces are pursuing the terrorist who carried out the deadly attack," Netanyahu said. A hospital confirmed the man's death, while an organisation representing Israeli West Bank settlements said he was a settler.

AFP

Middle East News

'terrorist'

killed

Israeli

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