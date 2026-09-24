Yemen says government forces repel Houthi push on key Taiz-Aden route

Middle East News
24-09-2026 | 07:45
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Yemen says government forces repel Houthi push on key Taiz-Aden route
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Yemen says government forces repel Houthi push on key Taiz-Aden route

Yemen's Saudi-backed government forces repelled overnight attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis on a key supply route to the southern port city of Aden where the internationally recognized administration is based, government sources said on Thursday.

The steep, winding mountain pass, known as Hejat al-Abd, is a lifeline for forces fighting on behalf of Yemen's government, which has been hemmed in by a lightning Houthi advance this month linked to the Iran war.

The road is also critical for goods entering Taiz, Yemen's third-largest city, and its southern and western rural areas. It is the only route for residents seeking ⁠to travel abroad, with no commercial flights operating from Houthi-controlled areas.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Yemen

Government

Forces

Houthi

Taiz

Aden

Route

Saudi coalition says intercepted six Houthi ballistic missiles
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