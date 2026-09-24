UAE bars flights by Iran's airlines: Iranian media

Middle East News
24-09-2026 | 06:08
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UAE bars flights by Iran&#39;s airlines: Iranian media
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UAE bars flights by Iran's airlines: Iranian media

Iranian media said on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates had suspended flights operated by Iran's airlines, to comply with U.S. sanctions.

"All flights by Iranian airlines to the United Arab Emirates have been cancelled since midnight," the ISNA news agency said.

An Iran Airtour flight from Tehran to Dubai was cancelled shortly before its scheduled departure in the morning, after tickets had been issued, one passenger told AFP.

AFP

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