UAE halts all trade, financial dealings with Iran

Middle East News
19-08-2026 | 05:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UAE halts all trade, financial dealings with Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UAE halts all trade, financial dealings with Iran

The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday that it had suspended all trade and financial dealings with Iran.

"In light of regional escalations... all trade, commercial exchanges, and financial transactions with Iran have been halted until further notice," UAE foreign ministry communications director Afra Al Hameli said.

AFP

Middle East News

United Arab Emirates

Trade

Iran

LBCI Next
Turkey rejects Israeli claims on Syria
Gaza’s roadmap meets Lebanon’s reality: What comes first, Israel’s withdrawal or disarmament?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-21

Trump says US 'not finished at all' with Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-03

UAE says it repelled cyberattacks targeting financial sector

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-17

Dubai Financial Market market capitalization tops one trillion UAE dirhams

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-08

Israeli Channel 12: Israel halts strikes on Iran at Trump’s request

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:46

Israel opens criminal probes over killings of Hind Rajab and Gaza rescue workers, military says

LBCI
Middle East News
06:53

Syria arrests Assad-era officer who fled Austria after conviction

LBCI
Middle East News
05:51

Turkey rejects Israeli claims on Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Gaza’s roadmap meets Lebanon’s reality: What comes first, Israel’s withdrawal or disarmament?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-15

Lebanese, Israeli delegations arrive at US State Department for resumed talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-08

Iran’s parliament speaker: Tehran not seeking ceasefire, aggressors must be punished

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-07

Iran FM accuses US of attacking desalination plant on Gulf island

LBCI
World News
2026-06-10

UK, Canada, France and Norway announce coordinated sanctions over West Bank settler violence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Gaza’s roadmap meets Lebanon’s reality: What comes first, Israel’s withdrawal or disarmament?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Lebanon orders handover of ex-Syrian general Adel Issa to Syrian authorities

LBCI
World News
08:45

Rebels accuse Ethiopia govt of drone strike near Tigray capital

LBCI
Middle East News
13:08

UAE says Iran launched two missiles at it

LBCI
Middle East News
11:05

UAE says seek shelter, warns of 'potential missile threats'

LBCI
World News
13:44

US sanctions International Criminal Court president, Treasury Department website shows

LBCI
Middle East News
10:38

IAEA chief says found 'tons of nuclear materials' in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
09:19

Mediator Qatar says Hormuz agreement crucial for US-Iran talks to resume

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More