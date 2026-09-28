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EU extends mandates for Rafah border and Palestinian police missions
Middle East News
28-09-2026 | 05:08
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EU extends mandates for Rafah border and Palestinian police missions
EU member states on Monday renewed the mandates of two missions supporting Palestinian border personnel and police.
The mandates of the EU Border Assistance Mission at the Rafah crossing and the EU Police Mission for the Palestinian Territories were extended for nine months, until the end of June 2027.
Reuters
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