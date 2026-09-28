Macron urges Europe to find 'courage' to resist nationalism

France's President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said Europe should return to the "courage of its founders" to become a force for peace in the face of resurgent nationalism.



Europe "must rediscover the courage of its founders -- yes, courage -- in order to become the force for peace, independence, and democracy that it is meant to be," he said in the presence of Pope Leo XIV in the northeastern city of Metz near the German border.



"The courage not to give in to withdrawal, to hatred of others, to the return of nationalisms that divide," he said.



AFP