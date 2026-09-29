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Italy completes troop withdrawal from Iraq
Middle East News
29-09-2026 | 09:19
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Italy completes troop withdrawal from Iraq
Italy on Tuesday completed the withdrawal of its last troops from Iraq, ending a 12-year military presence in the country, a defense ministry statement said.
Rome had already recalled most of its personnel from Iraq by March 2026, after an overnight airstrike targeted a military base in the Kurdistan region.
Italian forces took part in the U.S.-led Operation Inherent Resolve against Islamic State and in NATO Mission Iraq, a non-combat advisory and capacity-building mission.
The statement said Italian and NATO forces had agreed with local authorities to leave the area by Sept. 30.
Reuters
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