Italy completes troop withdrawal from Iraq

Italy on Tuesday completed the withdrawal of its last troops from Iraq, ending a 12-year military presence in the country, a defense ministry statement said.



Rome had already recalled most of its personnel from Iraq by March 2026, ⁠after an overnight airstrike targeted a military base in the Kurdistan region.



Italian forces took part in the U.S.-led Operation Inherent Resolve against Islamic State and in NATO Mission Iraq, a non-combat advisory and capacity-building mission.



The statement said Italian ⁠and NATO forces had agreed with local authorities to leave the area by Sept. 30.







Reuters