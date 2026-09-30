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Netanyahu says Saudi Arabia arrested, interrogating flydubai co-pilot
Middle East News
30-09-2026 | 09:47
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Netanyahu says Saudi Arabia arrested, interrogating flydubai co-pilot
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saudi Arabia arrested the co-pilot of a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai plane who allegedly stabbed the other pilot and tried to crash the aircraft on Wednesday.
"The stabbing pilot has been arrested and is currently being interrogated by the Saudi authorities," Netanyahu said in a video message, as he ordered preparations against further possible threats.
AFP
Middle East News
Saudi
Arabia
arrested,
interrogating
flydubai
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Passengers from disrupted flydubai flight depart for Tel Aviv: Passenger to AFP
Netanyahu says pilot wanted to crash plane, 'major disaster' averted
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