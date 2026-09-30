Israel PM meets passengers of diverted flydubai flight at Tel Aviv airport: Spokesman

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday evening with passengers of a flydubai flight diverted earlier in the day, a spokesman for the PM told AFP.



A video shared by the premier's office showed Netanyahu at Tel Aviv airport meeting and hugging a man named Yaniv, describing him as one of the passengers who managed to break into the aircraft's cockpit. According to Netanyahu and eyewitnesses, the co-pilot was subdued by passengers as he was trying to crash the plane.



AFP