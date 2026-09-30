Passengers of diverted flydubai flight land in Israel: AFPTV

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30-09-2026 | 11:51
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Passengers of diverted flydubai flight land in Israel: AFPTV
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Passengers of diverted flydubai flight land in Israel: AFPTV

A plane carrying passengers from an earlier diverted flydubai flight has landed at Tel Aviv airport on Wednesday, AFP TV images show.

The second aircraft, also operated by flydubai, landed on the tarmac of Ben Gurion airport at 1534 GMT, after the passengers' earlier flight was diverted to Saudi Arabia due to an altercation between the pilots.

AFP

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