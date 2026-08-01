Mountaineer Nirmal Purja confirmed dead in Pakistan avalanche

World News
01-08-2026 | 07:43
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Mountaineer Nirmal Purja confirmed dead in Pakistan avalanche
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Mountaineer Nirmal Purja confirmed dead in Pakistan avalanche

Renowned mountaineer Nirmal Purja has been confirmed dead in an avalanche accident in Pakistan, his climbing company Elite Expeditions said in a social media post on Saturday.

"It is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal Purja tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak. We have also received confirmation that other members of the expedition sadly did not survive," Purja's company Elite Expeditions said.

AFP

World News

Mountaineer

Nirmal Purja

Avalanche

Pakistan

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