From Baalbek to Beirut: The trail of the explosives shipment under investigation

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Military Investigative Judge Ghada Abou Alwan will not rely solely on the statements given by two detained Hezbollah members in the explosives case involving a shipment intercepted in Dahr El Baydar.



Instead, she will await the full investigation report, particularly telecommunications data, to clarify any outstanding questions.



During their appearance before the judge, the two detainees maintained that they did not know the shipment's destination or the intended use of the explosives. They said their role was limited to receiving the materials from a person known as Sajed in the Baalbek area and delivering them to another individual known as Zoulfikar in the Msharafieh area of Beirut's southern suburbs.



Judge Abou Alwan had questioned the two detainees, truck driver Ali al-Kurdi and his companion Haitham Amhaz, in the presence of their lawyer, Maen al-Asaad. She subsequently issued two in-person arrest warrants against them on charges including committing felonies, undermining the authority of the state and its institutions, transporting weapons and ammunition, and violating Cabinet decisions and state measures aimed at maintaining neutrality in the war.



These are the same charges invoked by the Government Commissioner before Military Court Judge Claude Ghanem.



The judge postponed the hearing until November 17 to notify the remaining defendants and rule on the preliminary legal objections submitted by the defense.



What grounds did lawyer Maen al-Asaad invoke in his motion to postpone the questioning of the six other individuals identified by name?



Speaking to LBCI, al-Asaad said the court's request violated the procedures governing the prosecution of individuals who are not in custody, arguing that prior authorization was required.



He also cited an appeal filed by lawyer May Khansa before the State Council, which has yet to be ruled on. The appeal challenges the Cabinet decision issued on March 2 banning all Hezbollah security and military activities and requiring the group to hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state.



Judge Abou Alwan referred the defense objections to Government Commissioner Judge Claude Ghanem for review and comment, saying she would issue her decision at a later stage.



However, what happens if the remaining defendants fail to appear despite being formally notified?



Judge Abou Alwan is expected to consider issuing arrest warrants in absentia against them.