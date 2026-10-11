Lebanon's Health Ministry says 4,387 killed, 12,424 wounded since March 2

Lebanon News
11-10-2026 | 12:23
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Lebanon&#39;s Health Ministry says 4,387 killed, 12,424 wounded since March 2
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Lebanon's Health Ministry says 4,387 killed, 12,424 wounded since March 2

Lebanon's Public Health Ministry said Sunday that the death toll from Israeli attacks between March 2 and October 11 had reached 4,387, with 12,424 people wounded.

The ministry’s Emergency Operations Center said the overall toll since October 8, 2023, had risen to 8,954 killed and 30,660 wounded.

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