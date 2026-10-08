Yemen's Houthis warn staff to leave Saudi oil sites

Middle East News
08-10-2026 | 08:43
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Yemen&#39;s Houthis warn staff to leave Saudi oil sites
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Yemen's Houthis warn staff to leave Saudi oil sites

Yemen's Houthis on Thursday called on staff at oil facilities in Saudi Arabia to leave to avoid being targeted as hostilities escalate with Riyadh, which backs Yemen's internationally recognized government fighting the Iran-backed group.

"Employees at all oil facilities must leave areas that are targets for our forces, so as not to endanger their lives," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree wrote on X, while also issuing a warning "to airlines, airports, travelers and their staff."



AFP
 

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