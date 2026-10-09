Three killed in attacks on Riyadh airport, Saudi aviation authority says

Middle East News
09-10-2026 | 03:55
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Three killed in attacks on Riyadh airport, Saudi aviation authority says
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Three killed in attacks on Riyadh airport, Saudi aviation authority says

Saudi Arabia's General Authority ‌of Civil Aviation said on Friday ⁠that three Saudi nationals were killed and several people were ‌injured ⁠in two attacks on King Khalid ⁠International Airport in Riyadh ⁠on Thursday.

Reuters

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