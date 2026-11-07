Thousands of Syrian troops to deploy to Yemen, Saudi Arabia: Sources to AFP

Thousands of Syrian troops are set to deploy to Saudi Arabia and Yemen, with some already on the ground, multiple Yemeni officials told AFP, as Riyadh rallies international help to repel the Houthis and bolster the government in Aden.



Hundreds have already been deployed to both sides of the border, according to three separate Yemeni military sources and a defence official. A source from Yemen's presidency and another from its defence ministry added that thousands more were set to be deployed to help with the fight against the Houthis.



AFP



