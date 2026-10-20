UN demands aid access to besieged Yemen city Taiz

Middle East News
20-10-2026 | 08:19
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UN demands aid access to besieged Yemen city Taiz
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UN demands aid access to besieged Yemen city Taiz

The United Nations insisted Tuesday that aid must immediately be allowed to enter Yemen's third-biggest city Taiz, besieged by pro-Iran Houthi fighters blocking all supplies.

"Humanitarian aid must be immediately allowed to enter the city and its passage must be facilitated," U.N. rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement, warning that civilians were being placed "at grave risk."


AFP
 

Middle East News

UN

Aid

Access

Besieged

Yemen

City

Taiz

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