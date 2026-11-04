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Red Cross delivers essential medical supplies to Yemen's besieged Taiz city
Middle East News
04-11-2026 | 11:10
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Red Cross delivers essential medical supplies to Yemen's besieged Taiz city
The Red Cross said on Wednesday it had delivered four truckloads of essential medical supplies to the besieged Yemeni city of Taiz after renewed fighting cut off access for weeks.
Taiz has been largely isolated for a month, with fighting preventing humanitarian supplies from entering the city and restricting the movement of civilians, after an escalation in clashes between the Saudi-backed government and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.
Key supply routes, including the Taiz-Aden corridor, have been blocked by Houthi forces, exacerbating shortages of water, food and fuel, while hospitals said they were under significant pressure and faced scarce medical supplies. The city hosts about half of the 300,000 people displaced across Yemen by the latest fighting, according to the U.N.
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