Turkey submits Saudi-Pakistan defense pact to parliament for ratification, sources tell Reuters

Turkey has submitted a defense pact with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to parliament for ratification, three parliamentary sources said on Tuesday, moving NATO's second-largest army closer to a formal ‌mutual defense pledge with Riyadh as it faces Houthi attacks.



The three countries signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement in August, under which an armed attack on one member is considered an attack on all. A joint statement issued when they signed the deal did not specify what each country had committed to.



Reuters