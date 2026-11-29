Iran used Starlink in attacks on US forces, Washington Post reports

Iran used SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet services in attacks on ‌US forces after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran, the Washington Post said in a report on Saturday, citing sources.



SpaceX CEO Elon Musk became enraged upon learning of two unauthorized uses of Starlink that his team concluded were related to Iran's efforts against U.S. forces, the report said, ⁠citing two people familiar with internal company discussions.



Musk also was informed that the U.S. military flew one-way drones on the militarized version of Starlink, called Starshield, but on a cheaper plan meant for ground operations, one of the people told the Post.



Reuters