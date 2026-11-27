The Trump administration encouraged Venezuela and Iraq to consider leaving OPEC earlier this year and prevented Venezuela from paying its annual membership dues to the group, according to ten people familiar with the matter.



The previously unreported moves targeted two of OPEC's five founding members, marking an unusually direct challenge to an organization President Donald Trump has long accused of keeping oil prices artificially high.



US officials were pushing for greater oil production and investment in both countries at the time, and some worried OPEC production limits could eventually constrain those ambitions, according to people familiar with the discussions.



The U.S. pressure on Venezuela went far enough that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman intervened this summer, persuading the Trump administration not to press the issue further, two people familiar with the matter said.



Reuters