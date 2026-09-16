Lebanon wants Israel security deal as prelude to peace: President to AFP

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16-09-2026 | 05:07
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Lebanon wants Israel security deal as prelude to peace: President to AFP
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Lebanon wants Israel security deal as prelude to peace: President to AFP

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun said he wants a security deal with Israel as a possible prelude to a peace agreement once it leaves the country's south, and that he is determined to disarm Hezbollah without a confrontation.

Aoun told AFP in an interview on Tuesday that he wants a security agreement with Israel "primarily to end the state of hostility and the deployment of the army on the border. This could be a prelude to a later peace agreement, but we cannot jump directly to a peace agreement."


AFP
 

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