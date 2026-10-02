EU warns diesel export ban would 'undermine trust' in US as partner

The European Union on Friday slammed a threatened U.S. ban on diesel exports, an idea floated by President Donald Trump, warning it would undermine trust in Washington as a reliable partner.



"We fully reject any ban on diesel. A ban would not be beneficial to anyone. It would undermine our trust in the United States as a reliable partner," said European Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, adding the bloc was ready to work with the International Energy Agency on the possible release of fuel reserves to bring down energy prices.



"The European Union is ready for collective action in the context of the International Energy Agency. It is their role to organise possible stock release," she told a press conference.



AFP



