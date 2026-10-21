War or elections? Israel's leadership divided over timing of Iran strike

News Bulletin Reports
21-10-2026 | 12:58
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War or elections? Israel&#39;s leadership divided over timing of Iran strike
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War or elections? Israel's leadership divided over timing of Iran strike

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israel's plan to strike Iran is ready, and political pressure to launch the operation is rising to unprecedented levels. However, the plan faces opposition from the Israeli military establishment, led by Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, which opposes carrying out such an attack before Israel's October 27 elections.

According to Israeli analysts, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to launch the strike in a move that could disrupt the elections and provide him with a political lifeline.

The military establishment, however, wants the elections to proceed as scheduled without interference.

Meanwhile, voting has begun among Israeli soldiers deployed across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, the West Bank and the borders with Jordan and Egypt, following insistence by the military leadership.

As soldiers begin casting their ballots, new details continue to emerge about Israel's plans to attack Iran.

The latest revelations concern a large-scale offensive reportedly scheduled for October 10 but halted by U.S. President Donald Trump. 

The operation was intended to target Iranian energy facilities, nuclear sites, civilian infrastructure and assets belonging to the Iranian government.

Israel's plans regarding Iran coincide with its determination to escalate tensions on several fronts, including Lebanon.

This has become evident during military talks in Tampa with the Lebanese Army, where Israel insisted on maintaining its occupation of parts of southern Lebanon amid deep disagreements over security arrangements and attempts to accuse the Lebanese Army of coordinating with Hezbollah.

Ultimately, the Tampa talks appear to reflect Washington's determination to keep negotiations open, even without tangible results, as significant differences remain between the two sides.

News Bulletin Reports

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Israel's

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