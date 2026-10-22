Top European, Mideast diplomats to meet in Istanbul Friday: Turkish diplomatic source

Middle East News
22-10-2026 | 05:20
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Top European, Mideast diplomats to meet in Istanbul Friday: Turkish diplomatic source
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Top European, Mideast diplomats to meet in Istanbul Friday: Turkish diplomatic source

Top European diplomats will hold talks in Istanbul Friday with their counterparts from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Egypt, a meeting initiated by Ankara, a Turkish foreign ministry source said.

Foreign ministers from the so-called E3 group -- Britain, France and Germany -- will meet counterparts from the newly created R4 group to discuss the Palestinian issue, developments in Yemen and the Hormuz Strait, and ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war, the source said.



AFP
 

Middle East News

European

Mideast

Diplomats

Istanbul

Turkey

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