Houthi official warns of 'swift, painful response' if US enters Yemen war

A senior Houthi official warned the United States on Monday that it would receive a "swift and painful response" if it entered the war in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia has reportedly requested its help in dealing with the group.



"If the U.S. becomes involved in the aggression against Yemen, we will not deliberate over the decision to respond, rather, there will be a swift and painful response targeting the U.S. and all its interests in the region," Houthi political bureau member Mohammed Al Bukhaiti told AFP in an interview.



He also warned "all employees and workers at Saudi oil facilities and airports to stay away from these sites, as they have become legitimate targets."







AFP