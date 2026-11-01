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Houthi media says Saudi strikes target Yemen's Hodeidah port
Middle East News
01-11-2026 | 13:12
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Houthi media says Saudi strikes target Yemen's Hodeidah port
Houthi media said on Sunday that Saudi airstrikes targeted Hodeidah, a strategic port under Houthi control, as the group battles a Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognised government.
"The Saudi enemy has launched two airstrikes on Ras Issa port," Al-Masirah TV said.
AFP
Middle East News
Houthi
Saudi Arabia
Hodeidah
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