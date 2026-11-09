Trump says Qatar, Saudi Arabia want peaceful solution on Iran but US ready for strikes if necessary: Reuters interview

Middle East News
09-11-2026 | 15:41
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Trump says Qatar, Saudi Arabia want peaceful solution on Iran but US ready for strikes if necessary: Reuters interview
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Trump says Qatar, Saudi Arabia want peaceful solution on Iran but US ready for strikes if necessary: Reuters interview

U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters ‌in a brief phone interview on Monday that Qatar and Saudi Arabia ⁠are eager for a peaceful solution on the Iran conflict but the U.S. is ready to resume military strikes ‌if ⁠necessary.

Trump, who met Qatar's prime minister earlier on Monday, ⁠said "Qatar would rather see a peaceful solution" but "we're ⁠ready to go anytime we ⁠want" with strikes.

Reuters

Middle East News

Qatar,

Saudi

Arabia

peaceful

solution

ready

strikes

necessary:

Reuters

interview

Israel faces growing security concerns over Iran and Gaza as Eisenkot seeks to form government: The details
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