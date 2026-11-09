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Trump says Qatar, Saudi Arabia want peaceful solution on Iran but US ready for strikes if necessary: Reuters interview
Middle East News
09-11-2026 | 15:41
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Trump says Qatar, Saudi Arabia want peaceful solution on Iran but US ready for strikes if necessary: Reuters interview
U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters in a brief phone interview on Monday that Qatar and Saudi Arabia are eager for a peaceful solution on the Iran conflict but the U.S. is ready to resume military strikes if necessary.
Trump, who met Qatar's prime minister earlier on Monday, said "Qatar would rather see a peaceful solution" but "we're ready to go anytime we want" with strikes.
Reuters
Middle East News
Qatar,
Saudi
Arabia
peaceful
solution
ready
strikes
necessary:
Reuters
interview
Israel faces growing security concerns over Iran and Gaza as Eisenkot seeks to form government: The details
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