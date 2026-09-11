Israel says ready for more strikes on Hezbollah after tunnel detonation

Lebanon News
11-09-2026 | 06:46
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Israel says ready for more strikes on Hezbollah after tunnel detonation
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Israel says ready for more strikes on Hezbollah after tunnel detonation

Israel said Friday it was prepared to strike Hezbollah further at new locations after a massive demolition of tunnels built by the Iranian-backed armed group in southern Lebanon.

"We are ready and prepared to continue the campaign, to continue striking Hezbollah and at additional locations," Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

AFP

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Israeli army releases footage of alleged Hezbollah underground network in Beaufort and Ali al-Taher hills
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