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Israel says ready for more strikes on Hezbollah after tunnel detonation
Lebanon News
11-09-2026 | 06:46
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Israel says ready for more strikes on Hezbollah after tunnel detonation
Israel said Friday it was prepared to strike Hezbollah further at new locations after a massive demolition of tunnels built by the Iranian-backed armed group in southern Lebanon.
"We are ready and prepared to continue the campaign, to continue striking Hezbollah and at additional locations," Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.
AFP
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