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Canada reimposes sanctions against 11 Iranian companies: statement
Middle East News
10-11-2026 | 05:42
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Canada reimposes sanctions against 11 Iranian companies: statement
Canada on Tuesday said it was reimposing sanctions against 11 Iranian companies in the energy and banking sectors for contributing to the Islamic republic's nuclear drive, ballistic missile programme or the financing of "malign activities".
The companies, which include the National Iranian Oil Company and leading banks Mellat and Melli, were delisted from Canadian sanctions in 2016. But the measures have now been reimposed "to disrupt Iranian financial networks supporting its nuclear program", the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Paris.
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