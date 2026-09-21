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Putin's United Russia party wins record 355 parliament seats: Election chief
World News
21-09-2026 | 04:57
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Putin's United Russia party wins record 355 parliament seats: Election chief
President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party won a record number of 355 seats in Russia's 450-seat Duma, the lower house of parliament, according to preliminary results released by electoral chief Ella Pamfilova on Monday.
With almost all votes counted after the three-day election with no parties critical of Putin participating, results showed the presidential party will have a supermajority larger than its previous 2016 record.
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