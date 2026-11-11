Saudi air defenses intercept three Houthi cruise missiles launched toward Riyadh

Middle East News
11-11-2026 | 09:58
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Saudi air defenses intercept three Houthi cruise missiles launched toward Riyadh
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Saudi air defenses intercept three Houthi cruise missiles launched toward Riyadh

Saudi air defenses intercepted Houthi missiles launched toward the Riyadh region for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, according to the Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Yemeni Iran-aligned group.

The coalition said the Houthis launched three cruise missiles that were destroyed.

The militia, which controls most of the populous parts of Yemen, ⁠has intensified attacks on the Saudi capital in recent days. A Houthi attack on Sunday damaged an Aramco administrative building in Riyadh's financial hub.


Reuters 
 

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Saudi Arabia

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Houthi

Cruise

Missiles

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