News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aser
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Saudi air defenses intercept three Houthi cruise missiles launched toward Riyadh
Middle East News
11-11-2026 | 09:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi air defenses intercept three Houthi cruise missiles launched toward Riyadh
Saudi air defenses intercepted Houthi missiles launched toward the Riyadh region for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, according to the Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Yemeni Iran-aligned group.
The coalition said the Houthis launched three cruise missiles that were destroyed.
The militia, which controls most of the populous parts of Yemen, has intensified attacks on the Saudi capital in recent days. A Houthi attack on Sunday damaged an Aramco administrative building in Riyadh's financial hub.
Reuters
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Air
Defenses
Intercept
Houthi
Cruise
Missiles
Riyadh
Next
Israel seeks to reshape UNIFIL's role in Lebanon as tensions with Iran resurface
Iran warns of domestic gas shortages from war this winter
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-10-26
Saudi coalition says intercepted Houthi missile fired toward Riyadh
Middle East News
2026-10-26
Saudi coalition says intercepted Houthi missile fired toward Riyadh
0
Middle East News
2026-10-27
Saudi coalition says intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles fired at Riyadh
Middle East News
2026-10-27
Saudi coalition says intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles fired at Riyadh
0
Middle East News
2026-09-15
Saudi-led coalition: 13 civilians injured in Houthi attacks on three Saudi cities
Middle East News
2026-09-15
Saudi-led coalition: 13 civilians injured in Houthi attacks on three Saudi cities
0
Middle East News
2026-10-24
Saudi coalition says intercepts ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh
Middle East News
2026-10-24
Saudi coalition says intercepts ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel seeks to reshape UNIFIL's role in Lebanon as tensions with Iran resurface
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel seeks to reshape UNIFIL's role in Lebanon as tensions with Iran resurface
0
Middle East News
09:17
Iran warns of domestic gas shortages from war this winter
Middle East News
09:17
Iran warns of domestic gas shortages from war this winter
0
Middle East News
07:54
Iran will not allow enriched nuclear material to leave the country, security chief says
Middle East News
07:54
Iran will not allow enriched nuclear material to leave the country, security chief says
0
Middle East News
07:52
EU explores deeper Syria partnership, flags concern over Russia role
Middle East News
07:52
EU explores deeper Syria partnership, flags concern over Russia role
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-22
Israeli army reports raids on alleged Hezbollah sites in south Lebanon, says weapons found
Lebanon News
2026-03-22
Israeli army reports raids on alleged Hezbollah sites in south Lebanon, says weapons found
0
World News
2026-04-11
Iran, US to hold peace talks overshadowed by mutual mistrust
World News
2026-04-11
Iran, US to hold peace talks overshadowed by mutual mistrust
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Full text of trilateral framework agreement: Lebanon, Israel and US unveil detailed peace framework after Washington talks
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Full text of trilateral framework agreement: Lebanon, Israel and US unveil detailed peace framework after Washington talks
0
Middle East News
2026-07-15
US military says completed 90-minute wave of strikes on Iran
Middle East News
2026-07-15
US military says completed 90-minute wave of strikes on Iran
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:43
UNIFIL patrol comes under gunfire near South Lebanon's Wadi Jilou, no peacekeepers injured
Lebanon News
14:43
UNIFIL patrol comes under gunfire near South Lebanon's Wadi Jilou, no peacekeepers injured
2
Lebanon News
04:43
Al-Waleed El Helani held for questioning after fatal hit-and-run in Beirut as Captagon pills found on victim
Lebanon News
04:43
Al-Waleed El Helani held for questioning after fatal hit-and-run in Beirut as Captagon pills found on victim
3
Lebanon News
02:41
LBCI sources reveal details of former Iraqi MP's murder in Beirut
Lebanon News
02:41
LBCI sources reveal details of former Iraqi MP's murder in Beirut
4
Lebanon News
06:41
LBCI sources: New details emerge in former Iraqi MP's murder as investigators seek to identify suspects
Lebanon News
06:41
LBCI sources: New details emerge in former Iraqi MP's murder as investigators seek to identify suspects
5
Lebanon News
04:00
Lebanon's Interior Minister says investigations underway in three major cases
Lebanon News
04:00
Lebanon's Interior Minister says investigations underway in three major cases
6
Lebanon News
03:11
PM Salam says Beirut cannot remain an arena for crime and security disorder
Lebanon News
03:11
PM Salam says Beirut cannot remain an arena for crime and security disorder
7
Lebanon News
02:52
Iraqi ambassador says suspicions center on people who accompanied former MP to apartment where he was killed
Lebanon News
02:52
Iraqi ambassador says suspicions center on people who accompanied former MP to apartment where he was killed
8
Lebanon News
07:23
President Aoun: Extending state authority includes restricting weapons to state control
Lebanon News
07:23
President Aoun: Extending state authority includes restricting weapons to state control
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More