Inside Lebanon’s human smuggling routes along the Syrian border

News Bulletin Reports
10-10-2026 | 13:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Inside Lebanon’s human smuggling routes along the Syrian border
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Inside Lebanon’s human smuggling routes along the Syrian border

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

On the road toward the northern Lebanese-Syrian border, groups of young Syrian men can be seen walking separately after passing the Lebanese army checkpoint in Deir Ammar, before quickly leaving the area.

Shop owners in the area say human smuggling operations take place along this road every day. How do these individuals bypass the army checkpoint?

Coming from Aabdeh, before reaching the Deir Ammar checkpoint, those attempting to pass take a side road leading to higher ground. They then descend through wooded areas to rejoin the main road, bypassing the checkpoint.

Food scraps, water bottles and shoes lie among the trees, suggesting that people have crossed the difficult terrain. At the end of the route stands a metal barrier installed by the Lebanese army just days ago.

But this is not the only option. Some people entering Lebanon illegally are transported to the entrance of Terbol in northern Lebanon, away from military checkpoints, as was the case with a man just a few months ago.

From Terbol, the journey is far from over. Smuggling routes branch out in several directions and can take hours to traverse. LBCI tested one such route from Terbol toward Danniyeh, passing through the rugged heights of Batroun.

From there, the route continues to the heights of Byblos, along rough mountain roads whose numerous access points are difficult to cover with security checkpoints.

Smuggling journeys begin at unofficial crossings from Syria into Lebanon, which operate day and night. Various modes of transportation are used, including public and private vehicles, while motorcycles facilitate travel across rough terrain.

LBCI obtained the names of some of the main crossings, several of which are located in Wadi Khaled, while others are in the area around Aabboudiye. Some crossings are known by the names of the areas where they are located, while others bear the names of individuals who control them.

These are interconnected border areas with known gaps. But closing them requires more than securing and monitoring the border. It also means addressing the consequences of illegal entry, including the security and social challenges it poses, and preventing these crossings from becoming an additional source of problems for Lebanon.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Smuggling

Syria

Border

Lebanese Army

LBCI Next
After Trump’s decision, when will direct flights between Lebanon and the US resume?
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-08-06

Europol says three arrested over suspected Syrian migrant-smuggling network

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-07

Lebanese army clashes with smugglers along Syria border — LBCI source

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-19

Israel army chief vows in Syria not to allow threats along border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Lebanon’s Civil Defense warns against swimming along entire coastline

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

After Trump’s decision, when will direct flights between Lebanon and the US resume?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

New allegations shake Netanyahu as Israel braces for possible Iran war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-13

Post-UNIFIL: Lebanon debates future of international forces in south

LBCI
World News
2026-09-23

Trump must know Iran will never 'bend at the knee': President

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-14

New round of Lebanon-Israel talks kicks off in Washington

LBCI
World News
2026-05-04

Ukraine to observe own truce with Russia between May 5–6, Zelensky says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
09:52

People being evacuated from Riyadh airport: Three witnesses to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Aoun welcomes Trump’s decision to lift restrictions on air travel with Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:03

Doctors being called to hospitals across Riyadh for 'serious emergency situation:' AFP

LBCI
World News
09:50

Eritrea urges UN to condemn Ethiopia's 'declaration of war'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

After Trump’s decision, when will direct flights between Lebanon and the US resume?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Inside Lebanon’s human smuggling routes along the Syrian border

LBCI
Middle East News
11:20

Five people in intensive care after being wounded at Riyadh airport: AFP

LBCI
World News
05:01

Major earthquake hits Panama, injures at least 27

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More