Salam’s Turkey visit: Where does Lebanon stand amid shifting regional alliances?

News Bulletin Reports
10-07-2026 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Salam’s Turkey visit: Where does Lebanon stand amid shifting regional alliances?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Salam’s Turkey visit: Where does Lebanon stand amid shifting regional alliances?

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

“Which team are you supporting in the World Cup?” is a question heard frequently these days. In politics and at the level of states, a similar question is emerging: Which axis will countries align with? The American-Israeli axis? The Iranian axis? Or the Turkish-Arab axis, with an extension toward Pakistan?

As regional alliances remain in the process of being shaped amid the realities of wars that have continued for three years, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the war is not over yet and that some axes are declining while others are rising. So where does Lebanon stand amid all these changes? Is it seeking to join a specific axis, or is it aiming to build balanced relations with all sides?

In this context, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s visit to Turkey comes at a highly significant time.

Although relations between Beirut and Ankara have not been at their strongest in recent years, particularly after the maritime border demarcation agreement between Lebanon and Cyprus, which drew objections from Turkey, Salam arrived in Istanbul, where he met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a dinner.

According to Mahmoud Allouch, a writer and political researcher specializing in Turkish and regional affairs, Salam’s visit to Turkey is highly significant at this stage, especially amid Turkey’s growing role in the region and following the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. 

The Hezbollah issue was among the topics discussed between them. Lebanon’s engagement with Turkey has become increasingly important, particularly because Ankara has tools it wants to use in the region and in its relations with Washington.

This includes its influence in Syria and its strong relationship with the Trump administration, which could help Lebanon emerge from this crisis. Turkey is interested in assisting Lebanon, and any escalation in Lebanon could have regional repercussions.

Ankara also wants to use its diplomacy to prevent Israel from achieving its objectives and to help create conditions that would support Lebanon in reaching a solution to the issue of limiting weapons to the state.

Salam’s visit to Turkey will not be the last. A similar visit by President Joseph Aoun to Turkey is expected later this month.

Between Salam’s and Aoun’s visits, it appears that Lebanon is seeking to expand its network of relations in a region where alliances are shifting. In a country surrounded by rivals and adversaries, positioning itself or aligning with one axis over another could prove to be a costly misstep.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Syria

Nawaf Salam

Turkey

United States

Israel

Hezbollah

Lebanon’s non-biometric passports to become invalid in 2026: Here’s how to get a biometric passport
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-10

Lebanon seeks clearer path with Syria amid shifting regional dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-08

Regional escalation unfolds across Israel, Iran and Lebanon amid reciprocal strikes and diplomatic efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-20

Fuel prices surge in Lebanon as inflation pressures deepen amid regional tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-09

New reconstruction and investment projects in Syria highlight shifting regional economic outlook

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanon’s non-biometric passports to become invalid in 2026: Here’s how to get a biometric passport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Netanyahu intensifies Lebanon rhetoric as Israel steps up pressure on Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-09

Israel raises alert level after US strikes on Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-08

Lebanon heads into a busy July of diplomacy with a Trump meeting and Rome talks with Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-11

Lebanon death toll rises to 2,020 since March 2 due to Israeli attacks: Health ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-02

Hezbollah says LBCI videos ‘go beyond political disagreement,’ urges supporters to show restraint

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-04-05

US-Israeli strikes kill five Guards members in northwest Iran: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-24

US proposal to vet Lebanese army units rejected during Washington talks, LBCI reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

LBCI sources: President Aoun says Hezbollah did not respond to efforts to prevent war

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Israeli army claims it uncovered Hezbollah weapons depots in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Samir Geagea after meeting President Aoun: Lebanon’s future depends on one army, one state authority

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:27

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

US military delegation to meet Lebanese Army chief to discuss southern Lebanon measures: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

PM Salam arrives in Turkey for meeting with Erdogan

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

President Aoun heads to Washington with focus on agreement guarantees and southern forces, LBCI sources say

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Netanyahu intensifies Lebanon rhetoric as Israel steps up pressure on Beirut

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More