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Saudi Arabia confirms Houthi attack damaged Riyadh's tallest building
Middle East News
19-11-2026 | 10:41
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Saudi Arabia confirms Houthi attack damaged Riyadh's tallest building
Saudi authorities on Thursday confirmed a Houthi attack damaged a tower in Riyadh's financial district, hours after an explosion rocked the capital and witnesses reported damage to the city's tallest building.
In a statement on X, the civil defence agency said the attack caused "material damage but no casualties". It did not identify the building, but released a photograph appearing to show the tower housing the Public Investment Fund, Riyadh's tallest.
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