BDL's Central Council will meet on Monday to curb increase in dollar rate

News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15 | 11:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
BDL&#39;s Central Council will meet on Monday to curb increase in dollar rate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
BDL's Central Council will meet on Monday to curb increase in dollar rate

The dollar exchange rate in the black market almost hit 50,000 LBP.

 

A rise was recorded last week from about 45,000 Monday to 49,300 LBP on Saturday after Banque du Liban's decision at the beginning of last week to stop merchants from benefiting from banking operations and limit Sayrafa platform operations to individuals only while imposing a ceiling for operations, which is 100 million LBP per month, which created confusion in the market and thus several banks were unable to work with the platform.

 

Will the Sayrafa platform be reactivated?

 

On Monday, the Central Council of Banque du Liban will hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss this issue and the measures that can be taken to curb the increase in the rate of the dollar price on the black market.

 

Banking sources indicate that the Central Bank will not stop Sayrafa's operation, nor will it prevent citizens from benefiting from buying dollars on the platform, which has become a kind of means for them to live at a time when there are no signs of resolving the crisis by officials.

 

According to these sources, it is likely that banks will be asked to reactivate work on the platform, adding that there will be specific conditions to mitigate the speculative operations that are taking place through studying customer files before granting approvals.

 

As for merchants, it is expected that they will continue to be prevented from benefiting from the fact that they are pricing products at the parallel market price.

 

Just as the media leaked information on the upcoming BDL's Central Council session on Monday, the dollar price in the market began to decline, and it fell by about 800 LBP.

 

It is a decline that speculators benefit from in the first place to buy dollars from citizens at a lower price and then sell at a higher price. As long as patching is in progress, there is no radical solution to the crisis to curb the increase in the exchange rate.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

BDL

Central Council

Dollar

rate

black

market

LBCI Next
Lebanon witnesses monetary chaos with multiple dollar exchange rates
Activist William Noon returns home after being arrested
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28

Here are BDL’s reasons for raising Sayrafa dollar rate

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16

BDL's Central Council will reconvene on Wednesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15

Lebanon witnesses monetary chaos with multiple dollar exchange rates

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-12

Dollars flow into Egypt currency market after depreciation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:32

Cabinet convenes with Salam and Nassar despite FPM boycott

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:10

Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:15

Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:19

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-03

Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:10

Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-02

Modric responds to an offer to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app