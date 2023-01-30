Any exit for the Beirut Port blast file?

The first axis is located in the Public Prosecution of the Court of Cassation, where there is unlimited support for the stance of the Public Prosecutor of Cassation, Judge Ghassan Oweidat, regarding the resumption of investigations by the judicial investigator in the Beirut Port blast case, Judge Tarek Bitar.



The second axis is the office of the Head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Souheil Abboud, who indirectly stands with Bitar.



This chaos in the Justice Palace was reflected in the Judicial Council not being called to convene yet.



However, the main reason behind this is that the council is supposed to discuss the letter from the Justice Minister about the legitimacy of Bitar's decision to resume his investigations.



Additionally, the discussion may end with a majority decision to refer the judicial investigator for investigation, which Abboud will not agree to.



Multiple sources confirmed that these issues have come to a standstill and that efforts are underway to find a judicial way out amid the measures Oweidat took against Bitar.



Moreover, MP Ali Hassan Khalil filed two lawsuits against judge Bitar:



- The first one is before the Criminal Court of Cassation.

- The second is before the Judicial Inspection Commission.



Furthermore, MP Khalil and MP Ghazi Zeaiter filed a joint lawsuit against Bitar, citing "legitimate suspicion." They both also intend to file a new response lawsuit against him.



So, will these lawsuits be submitted to transfer the file to another judge by a judicial decision after all previous lawsuits were rejected?



However, the dates of the sessions set by Bitar, starting from February 6, to question the defendants, are still the same.







