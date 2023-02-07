Syria has already realized that the consequences of the conflict on its land may deprive it of some aid.



Therefore, it indicated in advance, on Monday, through its ambassador in New York, Bassam Sabbagh, after meeting the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, that any humanitarian aid it receives to face the consequences of the quake will be delivered to all Syrians all over the country.



In other words, delivering all aid in Syria will also include the opposition-held areas.



However, the earthquake struck both parts of the country, whether it was under the government's authority or the authority of the opposition, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), and the Kurds in some northern governorates.



Affected Syrian areas are divided into two regions



• The first one includes Latakia, Jableh, Aleppo, Hama, and the surrounding towns belonging to the Syrian regime.



• The second includes Idlib and parts of the countryside of Aleppo, which are under the various opposition forces' authority.



And even if Turkey once cared about supporting the opposition forces, it is now unable to do so because it needs others' assistance.



Until Tuesday, no active states had decided to send humanitarian aid to Syria, although every hour of delay may increase the number of victims and cause further tragedies.



Obviously, the politics and the stance towards the Syrian regime prevent Western countries from providing aid, but is it acceptable to link political and humanitarian issues?



Permanent allies of Damascus



The Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, confirmed that the Sultanate stands with Syria to support it in overcoming this disaster. He also revealed urgent aid to support the Syrian government.